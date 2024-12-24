PM Modi urges people to unite to uphold harmony, confront challenges

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to unite to uphold harmony and confront challenges like violence and disruptions in society.

He said this while speaking at the Christmas event hosted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) at its headquarters here on Monday, the clips of which he posted on his X handle on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said the teachings of Jesus Christ celebrate love, harmony and brotherhood. “We must unite to uphold harmony and confront challenges like violence and disruptions in society,” he said.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, India went beyond its own capabilities to help numerous countries. We provided medicines to several countries across the world and sent vaccines to many nations,” the PM said.

PM Modi said over the past decade, India has achieved transformative progress in poverty alleviation and economic growth. “We are now empowering the Yuva and Nari Shakti, paving the way for a brighter and more confident future.”

He said that by prioritising social welfare and empowerment, India has implemented transformative policies in various sectors. “Our initiatives, such as the PM Awas Yojana and Matsya Sampada Yojana, have significantly improved the lives of countless people.”

PM Modi stressed the need to work together to embody the values taught by Jesus and strengthen this spirit of unity. He also condemned last week’s terror attack at Germany’s Magdeburg Christmas Market, where an SUV drove into a crowd, resulting in the deaths of four women and a nine-year-old child, while injuring 205 people. Among the injured were seven Indians.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of prioritising human interests alongside national interests, stating that India’s foreign policy reflects this approach.

He highlighted India’s humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, where the country helped over 150 nations by providing medicines and vaccines. This approach centred on human welfare had a positive global impact, with countries like Guyana and several island nations expressing deep gratitude.

He also highlighted the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-torn nations, saying that no matter where they are or what crisis they face, today’s India sees it as its duty to bring its citizens to safety. “We brought back our nurses who got stuck in the Gulf countries. It was a very satisfactory moment for me when we safely brought Father Alexis Prem Kumar from war-torn Afghanistan, a decade back. He was stuck there for 8 months and was in hostage… for us, all these missions are not mere diplomatic missions but an emotional commitment to bring back family members,” he said.

The Prime Minister further expressed pride in George Koovakad’s elevation as a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church. “It is a moment of pride that His Holiness Pope Francis has made His Eminence George Koovakad a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church,” he said.

He stressed the significance of hope in transforming the world, drawing attention to India’s achievements over the past decade.

PM Modi pointed out that 250 million people have overcome poverty, and the nation’s economy has grown from the 10th to the 5th largest globally.

He praised the country’s youth for their drive and ambition, and highlighted the empowerment of women across sectors, including entrepreneurship and the armed forces, emphasising that no nation can progress without empowering women.

PM Modi also discussed India’s strides in technology, with advancements in mobile and semiconductor manufacturing. He underlined the importance of technology in empowering the poor and the rapid infrastructure development taking place, including new expressways, rural roads, and metro routes. These initiatives, he said, inspire hope for a brighter future for India.

The Prime Minister reiterated the values of compassion and selfless service taught by Jesus Christ, stressing the role of institutions in serving society. He commended the government’s initiatives, such as the PM Awas Yojana, which empowers women by building homes in their names, and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which has increased women’s participation in Parliament.

PM Modi concluded by reiterating the importance of collective effort in building a developed India. He expressed his confidence that with ongoing initiatives like Swachh Bharat and support for local artisans, India will continue to progress. “A developed India is our shared goal, and together, we will achieve it,” he affirmed, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a hopeful Jubilee Year.



