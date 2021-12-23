Udupi Bishop Gerald Lobo Conveys Christmas Greetings

Udupi: Udupi Bishop Dr Gerlad Isaac Lobo on Thursday, December 23 conveyed his hearty wishes on the occasion of Christmas.

In a press release, Bishop Gerald said, “Christmas heralds great joy to Heaven and Earth. The Son of God was born on this Earth as an infant, lived like any of us but without sin. Jesus Christ came as a ray of hope to the poor, consolation to the aggrieved, companion to the lonely, hope to the hopeless and friend to the rejected. Christmas sheds a ray of hope to every person of goodwill.

The world has gone through a lot of suffering in the last two years due to Covid-19. Millions of families have succumbed to poverty and unemployment. Thousands have lost their lives. This tired and depressed world needs a new lease of life. Christmas must fill us with a profound spirit of humanity. Freedom, peace, forgiveness, tolerance, harmony must become the breath of humans again.

Christmas is a festival of Peace and love. There are millions around us who are not capable of celebrating this great feast in a worthy manner. The Christmas spirit should be manifested through our sharing of resources with those who are deprived of them. The angel’s song, ‘Peace to men of good will’ will be meaningful if we open up our resources as the Magi opened their gifts and offered them to the infant King.

May this Christmas liberate us from the fear of the pandemic, from ill-health and disease, from sadness and disappointment and fill us with the joy of heaven.

I wish all my brothers and sisters a Blessed Christmas.