PM Modi visits residence of Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residences of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad on Sunday.

After launching various development projects at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) and inaugurating Sindhu Hospital in Cyberabad, the Prime Minister went to the house of Pawan Kalyan to call on the actor-politician who underwent a surgery last month.

Amid tight security, Prime Minister Modi visited the house of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader in Jubilee Hills and enquired about his health.

Pawan Kalyan underwent surgery at a hospital in Hyderabad on April 18.

The Prime Minister had earlier spoken to the JSP Chief over the phone and wished him speedy recovery.

After the meeting with Pawan Kalyan, Prime Minister Modi drove to the house of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President Chandrababu Naidu in Jubilee Hills.

Chandrababu Naidu and his son and state Minister Nara Lokesh accorded a warm welcome to the Prime Minister.

The meeting lasted for an hour.

Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu understood to have discussed various issues.

Both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Earlier, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on social media platform X said that he would be honoured to welcome Prime Minister Modi at his residence.

“We are deeply honoured and delighted to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji to our residence today. This is a truly special and memorable moment for our family,” the CM added.

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to address a public rally organised by the BJP at Parade Grounds in Secunderbad on Sunday evening.

This is his first visit to Telangana after assuming office as the Prime Minister for a third term.

Before visiting the houses of Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu Naidu, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Sindhu Hospital.

“I inaugurated Sindhu Hospital in Hyderabad. This is a commendable effort to improve basic facilities in the health sector in the city and surrounding areas. It is highly praiseworthy that the hospital team is paying special attention to integrating cutting-edge technology and innovative discoveries,” Prime Minister Modi said on X.