PM Modi welcomes US-Iran peace deal, hope it helps restore peace and stability in West Asia

Bratislava: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the understanding reached between the US and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia and expressed India’s hope that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region.

PM Modi’s statement came after US President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Iran had completed a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the US naval blockade, marking what he described as a major breakthrough after months of conflict that rattled global energy markets and raised fears of a wider regional war.

“I welcome the understanding reached between the United States and Iran on ending the conflict in West Asia, which has caused serious economic disruption across the world and led to loss of life in many countries”, PM Modi said in a post on X.

“India hopes that the implementation of this understanding will help restore peace and stability in the region and ensure the freedom of navigation and commerce. We look forward to deliberations on the remaining issues reaching a sustainable final agreement,” he added.

Announcing the deal, the US President in a post on Truth Social wrote: “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

In a second post, Trump cast the agreement as a historic diplomatic achievement. “This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region,” he wrote.

“Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me.”

“The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace,” he added.

Trump said the agreement would be formally signed on Friday and linked the reopening of the Strait to efforts to remove mines from the waterway.

“With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!” he said.

The US President did not disclose details of the agreement, and no official text was immediately released by the White House. His posts also did not address broader issues that have long divided Washington and Tehran, including Iran’s nuclear programme and US sanctions.

However, Trump’s statements suggested that the immediate focus of the agreement is restoring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and removing barriers to commercial shipping.