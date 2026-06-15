Delhi Cyber Police bust Rs 1.56 crore online investment fraud racket, arrest two

New Delhi: In a major action against cyber-enabled financial crimes, the Cyber Police Station of Delhi Police’s Shahdara District has busted an online investment fraud racket linked to transactions of approximately Rs 1.56 crore and arrested two persons for allegedly operating mule bank accounts used to route and conceal proceeds of cyber fraud.

According to police, the accused were actively facilitating cybercriminals by providing and managing bank accounts used to receive the money obtained by cheating and transferring it further to obscure the financial trail. Several digital devices and incriminating evidence have been recovered during the operation.

The case was registered as e-FIR No. 90/26, dated April 9, under Sections 318(4)/319/340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at PS Cyber, Shahdara, following a complaint by a woman resident of GTB Enclave, Delhi.

The complainant alleged that she was cheated out of Rs 21 lakh through an online investment scam. She stated that in April, she came across a Telegram advertisement promoting stock market investment opportunities with promises of high returns. After joining the group, fraudsters posing as investment experts induced her to invest money in multiple instalments.

However, when she attempted to withdraw her returns, she was denied access and subsequently blocked from all communication channels, after which she realised she had been defrauded.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, a dedicated team comprising Inspector Ashwani Kumar, Head Constables Dhanesh, Anuj, Vikas, and Mahipal was constituted under senior supervision.

Based on technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, police teams conducted raids in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha and Moradabad districts, leading to the arrest of two accused identified as Mohd Sadik, 32, of Moradabad and Javed Ansari, 34, of Amroha.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to knowingly providing and operating bank accounts used in cyber fraud activities. They were in regular contact with associates through WhatsApp, who used these accounts for committing online investment scams and routing illicit funds.

Police said these accounts were being used as mule accounts to layer transactions and hide the money trail. Preliminary investigation has also indicated the involvement of a wider inter-state cyber fraud network.

Two mobile phones used in the offence, WhatsApp chats, and bank account credentials, along with financial records, have been recovered.

Further investigation is underway to trace the remaining accused, map the money trail, and recover the cheated amount.