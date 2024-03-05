PM Modi worships at Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Secunderabad



Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi worshipped at Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Secunderabad here on Tuesday.

He began the second day of his visit to Telangana with prayers at more than 200-year-old temple.

The priests conducted the rituals and presented a photograph of the deity to the Prime Minister.

It is believed that Ujjaini Mahakali temple was constructed in 1813 by Suriti Appaiah, who was associated with the Indian military.

He was on a mission to Ujjain town where thousands had died in the outbreak of cholera. He is said to have visited Mahakali temple in Ujjain and took a vow that if his entire platoon is saved, they will install an idol of the goddess in Secunderabad.

Every year, thousands of people participate in the annual Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Jatara, popularly known as Lashkar Bonalu during the month of Ashadha.

PM Modi, who had a night halt at Raj Bhavan, drove to the famous temple in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements during the PM’s visit to the temple.

After visit to the temple, the Prime Minister left for Sangareddy town where he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 6,800 crore

He had reached Hyderabad on Monday night from Tamil Nadu and had a night halt at Raj Bhavan.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister inaugurated multiple projects worth over Rs 56,000 crore at Adilabad town and addressed a public meeting.

He had reached Adilabad by helicopter from Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra. After attending the programme at Adilabad, he returned to Nagpur and from there left for Tamil Nadu to attend various programmes.