PM Modi’s mention of tribal music instrument in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ fills Tripura with pride: CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly “Mann Ki Baat” programme has earned widespread acceptance among the people, who now eagerly await its broadcast every month, and described the Prime Minister’s mention of Tripura’s traditional musical instrument, the Chongpreng, as a moment of immense pride for the entire state.

The Chief Minister made the remarks after participating in the 136th episode of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, organised at Booth number 51 under the 13 Pratapgarh Mandal in Agartala.

Chief Minister Saha said that during Sunday’s broadcast, the Prime Minister highlighted several inspiring initiatives from across the country, India’s achievements in sports and international Olympiads, and the extraordinary contribution of ordinary citizens towards preserving the country’s traditional crafts and cultural heritage.

He noted that Prime Minister Modi made a special mention of Suraj Kumar Debbarma’s efforts to preserve and promote Tripura’s traditional musical instrument, the Chongpreng, which, he said, has brought recognition not only to an individual but to the entire state.

“The Prime Minister has once again mentioned Tripura in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. It is a matter of immense joy and pride for the people of our state. He made special mention of Suraj Kumar Debbarma’s unique initiative in preserving and promoting Tripura’s traditional tribal musical instrument, the Chongpreng,” the Chief Minister said.

Recalling his earlier interaction with Debbarma, Chief Minister Saha said, “A few days ago, I had the opportunity to see his musical instrument and honour him with a garland. I never imagined that the Prime Minister would highlight this initiative in ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Today, Suraj Kumar Debbarma has received recognition from the Prime Minister. I believe this honour is not confined to him alone; it belongs to every section of the people of Tripura, irrespective of caste, tribe or community.”

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the people of the state, the Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Modi for showcasing Tripura’s rich cultural heritage on a national platform.

Chief Minister Saha said that people across the country now eagerly wait for the last Sunday of every month to listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“We eagerly await the last Sunday of every month to listen to the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Earlier, people used to wait to watch Ramayana and Mahabharata. Today, they eagerly wait for ‘Mann Ki Baat’ because it is not a party programme. People from every section of society listen to it. When the programme was launched, many opposition leaders ridiculed it. However, the common people have wholeheartedly accepted it. People today can distinguish between what is good and what is not,” he said.

The Chief Minister also added that Prime Minister Modi has consistently demonstrated his faith in the country’s youth and believes they will play a decisive role in shaping India’s future.

“The Prime Minister has immense faith in the youth because they will lead the country in the years to come. That is why he always places great hope and confidence in them. There is no precedent anywhere in the world where the head of a government has established such a direct and regular connection with citizens through a programme like ‘Mann Ki Baat’, as our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done,” Chief Minister Saha said.

He also referred to the Prime Minister’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ initiative, saying it helps students remain stress-free during examinations, while alleging that the Opposition was attempting to mislead students.

Referring to another theme highlighted in Sunday’s broadcast, Chief Minister Saha said that the Prime Minister had once again emphasised the need to eliminate single-use plastic, an issue on which the Tripura government is also taking concrete steps.

“We are also working in that direction. A few days ago, I directed officials to take strict action against the use of single-use plastic because it poses serious environmental and health hazards. At the same time, our government is placing special emphasis on the development of the tea industry,” the Chief Minister added.