Bengal BJP chief issues strong warning against those raising ‘Kashmir Mange Azadi’ slogans in state

Kolkata: On the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, honouring the martyr soldiers on the 27th anniversary of the India’s military victory at Kargil in Jammu & Kashmir, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal and the party’s Rajya Sabha member, Samik Bhattacharya, on Sunday issued strong note of caution for those in the state raising ‘Kashmir Mange Azadi’ slogans.

“None raising the ‘‘Kashmir Mange Azadi’ slogan will be spared. Those raising such slogans will be uprooted through state-run hospitals,” said Bhattacharya while paying floral tribute to the statue of deceased Lieutenant Kanad Bhattacharya, from the 8th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army, who was among the first martyrs in the Kargil War in 1999.

Referring to the supreme sacrifice by Lieutenant Bhattacharya, the state BJP chief said that the anti-national forces in the state should not be spared at any cost. “Anyone involved in anti-national activities will be dealt with severely. No one should be able to return home intact by raising slogans like ‘Bharat Teri Tukre Honge’ or ‘Kashmir Mange Azadi’. They should return home uprooted through state-run hospitals,” Samik Bhattacharya said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also launched a scathing attack against the Indian Communists. “The Communists helped in dividing the state into pieces. They helped the fundamentalists to make a backdoor entry. Now the anti-national elements are again active in the state. My suggestion to the police forces is to let the law take its own course,” said Samik Bhattacharya.

Recently, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also warned against those raising “Azadi” slogans. “India got its independence in 1947. So Azadi slogans will not be tolerated. Every person has the democratic right to raise slogans. We will not stop that. But if there is anything anti-national, leave it to me. I will completely uproot the anti-national forces from West Bengal. Be careful,” the Chief Minister said last week.