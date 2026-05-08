PM Modi’s visit to Somnath will inspire citizens: Hindu seer

Somnath: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Somnath to attend a ceremony marking 75 years since the inauguration of the restored temple, Joint Secretary of Bharat Seva Ashram Sangh, Swami Ambarishanand ji Maharaj on Friday praised the Prime Minister for being “cultural enthusiast” and said his visit will inspire people across the country.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Somnath Temple on May 11.

Swami Ambarishanand mentioned that Somnath is the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country and that the temple has been popular since historical times.

“PM Modi is a culture enthusiast, that is why, despite being so busy, he is coming to attend the ceremony which will mark 75 years since the inauguration of the restored temple,” he told IANS.

He expressed confidence that the Prime Minister’s presence at the ceremony will inspire the citizens of the country to become interested in knowing about the nation’s heritage and culture.

Referring to PM Modi’s OpEd titled ‘Somnath and Bharat’s unconquerable spirit’, Maharaj said: “It is the result of strong faith and devotion among the people because of which the Somnath Temple could be restored again, despite being attacked multiple times.”

“Being one of Gujarat’s religious leaders, I welcome PM Modi to attend the event,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP workers were engaged in preparations for the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit.

Asserting that the BJP government is going to be formed from Gangotri to Gangasagar, a party worker said that PM Modi will visit to offer prayers at the Somnath Temple following the party’s victory in the Assembly polls.

“The Somnath temple was restored and inaugurated after India’s Independence, the Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated to mark 75 years since then,” he added.

Giving details of the Prime Minister’s schedule, he said: “PM Modi will land here at 9 A.M. and take part in a roadshow. Post that, he will perform worship at the Somnath temple.”

The BJP worker emphasised that for the first time an airshow has been organised in the region.

“PM Modi will address a public gathering after offering prayers at the temple,” he said.

Another BJP worker, Kunjal Trivedi, added: PM Modi’s upcoming visit for the event is a matter of great enthusiasm and pride for all the party workers. It would be PM Modi’s second visit within four months.”