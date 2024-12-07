PM to address BAPS Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a virtual address at the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav, a grand celebration marking 50 years of selfless service by volunteers of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) Sanstha.

The event, held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, honours the dedication of over 100,000 volunteers who have contributed to building a global community rooted in service, devotion, and spirituality.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and members of the state Cabinet will also participate in the celebration. The Prime Minister’s address will recognise the enduring efforts and sacrifices of the volunteers who have carried forward the vision of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

Brahmvihari Swami of BAPS reflected on the journey of the sect’s volunteer network, which began in 1972 with 11 active members, including representatives from India, the US, the UK, and Africa.

“This gathering is not a display of strength but an expression of gratitude. Today, we have nearly one lakh karyakars, and this event is dedicated to honouring their relentless service,” he said. Volunteers from over 30 countries, including Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa, are participating in the milestone celebration.

The program features elaborate performances by over 2,000 volunteers, centred on the theme of “seed, tree, and fruits,” symbolising the growth and impact of selfless service. Immersive presentations, videos, and narrations will shed light on the extraordinary contributions of the volunteers. Props for the event have been crafted in Raysan, Sarangpur, and Shahibaug to enhance the visual appeal.

At the world’s largest cricket stadium, the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav underscores the power of collective devotion and service, embodying the legacy of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.