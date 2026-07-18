Police action against Wangchuk done deliberately to divert attention from Ram Raksha protest: Sanjay Raut

Nagpur: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP, Sanjay Raut, on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Central Government, labelling the police action against innovator, educationist and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk as sheer authoritarianism and a ploy to divert attention from the Ram Raksha protest in Maharashtra.

He claimed that Wangchuk was removed to deliberately divert public attention away from the Shiv Sena’s ‘Ram Raksha’ protest scheduled in Nagpur on Saturday to protest against the alleged corruption and looting involving the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Condemning the police intervention, Raut stated that the government’s actions expose its dictatorial nature.

“This is pure tyranny. The government failed to resolve the core issues for which Sonam Wangchuk was fasting for 21 days,” he told reporters.

“His strike demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, but the government refused to act. Instead, Wangchuk—who was ready to sacrifice his life for the future of millions of students in India—was forcibly picked up by the police and hospitalised. This shows the authoritarian path this country is being dragged onto,” he noted.

Raut further slammed the administration’s indifference, stating, “If the government truly valued Wangchuk’s life, they would have addressed his demands weeks ago when the hunger strike began. Instead, they maintained absolute silence.”

Raut directly linked the Delhi Police’s early morning action to Maharashtra politics. He alleged that the crackdown was strategically timed to eclipse the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s mass agitation in Nagpur, led by Uddhav Thackeray, against the alleged corruption and looting involving the Ram Mandir.

“The second motive behind this brutal suppression of Sonam Wangchuk is to divert the spotlight from the massive ‘Elgar’ (protest call) being launched in Nagpur today under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray against the looting of the Ram Mandir. He was forcibly detained and hospitalized just to shift the media and public gaze,” Raut claimed.

Defying the government’s alleged tactics, Raut confirmed that the party’s plans remain unchanged. “Uddhav Thackeray has already left for the venue. He will arrive in Nagpur by 12:00 PM and head to the Ramnagar Ram Mandir at 4:00 PM to lead the agitation,” he concluded.

Earlier, NCP(SP) MP, Supriya Sule, on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Central Government, labelling it “highly insensitive” for ignoring the ongoing protest by renowned social reformer and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk.

She visited Jantar Mantar to support Sonam Wangchuk and activist Abhijit Dipke; urged Wangchuk to end his fast due to health concerns. Sule strongly condemned the NEET-UG paper leak malpractice, calling it a nationwide crime affecting millions of students.

Expressing solidarity, Baramati MP Supriya Sule stated that Wangchuk is an invaluable asset to the nation. “The government is showing absolute insensitivity. Someone from the ruling side should have reached out to him to initiate a dialogue, but no one bothered to show up. The irregularities in the NEET exam are not isolated incidents; it is a grave injustice perpetrator against lakhs of innocent children across the entire country,” she said.

Sule added that her decision to support Wangchuk and youth activist Abhijit Dipke received overwhelming praise and encouragement from hundreds of citizens within her own constituency. While she requested Wangchuk to break his fast considering his health, she noted his unyielding determination to see his demands met.