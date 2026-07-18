Sonam Wangchuk stable but weak after prolonged fasting, says Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi: Innovator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been admitted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after completing 21 days of his hunger strike, is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration but is currently stable and remains under continuous medical observation, medical officials said.

Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his fast to receive the necessary medical care and treatment.

In its first official statement on his condition, as reported by NDTV, the hospital said, “Sonam Wangchuck was received and admitted at Safdarjung Hospital for required health care at 7.40 a.m. today.”

Providing an update on his health, the hospital further stated, “He is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters.”

Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital early on Saturday after his health deteriorated. The move came in compliance with directions of the Delhi High Court and on the advice of medical experts.

Police personnel reached the protest site in the morning and shifted Wangchuk to the hospital amid sloganeering and protests by fellow activists.

The police action came ahead of a scheduled hearing in the Delhi High Court on Wangchuk’s health. Earlier this week, the High Court had directed authorities to conduct daily clinical health assessments of the activist, observing that “the life of any citizen is precious” and instructing the Centre to ensure all necessary medical intervention to safeguard his life.

Meanwhile, innovator, educator Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, said that no oral or IV treatment should be given to her husband without consent from her, his family, and long-term doctors.

Wangchuk launched the hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

Wangchuk had also called for a march on July 20, commencing from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House to demand the resignation of Pradhan on the first day of the Monsoon Session.