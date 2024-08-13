Police arrest Security Guard for Stabbing Electronic Showroom Manager in Udupi

Udupi: The Udupi city police have arrested a security guard in connection with an attempt to murder the manager of an Electronic Showroom in the city with a knife.

The arrested accused is Prasad, a security guard at the Electronic Showroom Near the City Bus stand, Udupi. Ronson Everest D’Souza (36), cluster manager of Harsha Electronic Showroom who was seriously injured in the knife attack, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On August 9th, Prasad came to work but left at noon. This was informed to the manager of the security guard company. On August 10th, Prasad came to work and in the evening, asked Ronson D’Souza to come to the showroom near the Udupi City Bus Stand. Ronson went to the showroom where Prasad asked him not to dismiss him from work. When Ronson said that they would discuss it with the officials in a meeting the next day, Prasad got angry, abused Ronson, and attacked him with a knife. He stabbed Ronson in the neck and chest and kicked and threatened him before escaping from the spot.

A case was filed at the Udupi City Police Station regarding this incident. After interrogation, the police produced the accused before the court and sent to judicial custody.



