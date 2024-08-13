Yenepoya Pharmacy College and Research Centre Observes Anti-Ragging Week

Mangaluru: The Anti-Ragging Cell of Yenepoya Pharmacy College and Research Centre, a deemed-to-be university located in Naringana, Mangalore, organized an Anti-Ragging Week for first-year students of B.Pharm, D.Pharm, Pharm D, and M.Pharm programs on August 12, 2024.

The event was attended by committee members, including Dr. Mohammed Gulzar Ahmed, Principal and Chairperson, Rokeya Sultana, Vice Principal, Abdul Rahamanulla, Convener of the Anti-Ragging Cell YPCRC, and other committee members.

Ms. Najma Farooq, ACP Traffic Mangalore, was the chief guest and resource person, delivering a comprehensive discussion on anti-ragging awareness. She provided detailed information on what constitutes ragging, relevant laws and regulations, and the consequences for those involved. The resource person also elaborated on the regulations and policies in place.

The first day of the Anti-Ragging Week concluded successfully, marking a significant step towards creating a ragging-free environment.