Police ban victory celebrations in Kolkata on counting day to maintain law and order

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has imposed restrictions on victory celebrations on Monday, the day of counting for the West Bengal Legislative Assembly election. According to the officials, the restriction has been imposed in a bid ensure law and order and an atmosphere of peace in Kolkata after the declaration of West Bengal Assembly elections results.

The restriction has been imposed for all political parties without exception. As per the notification, no victory celebrations will be carried out on Monday.

“In view of the counting process of the General Election to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, 2026, scheduled to be held on 04.05.2026, which is expected to continue throughout the day to complete the entire process of counting, and in order to maintain public order, peace, and tranquillity within the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police, it is hereby notified that no victory procession rally, or public celebration in connection with election results shall be carried out on 4th May, 2026. This restriction shall apply uniformly to all political parties or groups without exception,” read the notification.

It further said that victory processions, if any, may be conducted on May 5 or thereafter, only after obtaining prior permission from the Officer-in-Charge of the police station concerned.

“All such permitted processions shall strictly adhere to the prevailing rules and guidelines and the condition: Imposed in the permission. Any violation of the above directions shall invite appropriate legal action under the relevant provisions of law,” the notification further said.

According to the notification, the Officers-in-Charge of all the police stations under Kolkata Police shall be vigilant so that this notification is duly complied with.

As of 2 P.M., the BJP is leading in 193 seats in West Bengal while Trinamool Congress candidates are ahead in 95 seats. The counting of votes is still going on with final results expected to be out later in the evening.