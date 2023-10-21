Police Commemoration Day held to Pay Tribute to 189 Bravehearts who Sacrificed Lives while on Duty

Mangaluru: On ‘Police Commemoration Day’ saluting 189 Bravehearts who protected us and sacrificed their lives on duty was observed by Mangaluru Police Commissionerate and Dakshina Kannada Police at the DK Police Commissionerate Premises, on Saturday, 21 October 2023 at 8 am. As per sources, over 40, 000 plus police personnel from all of the central and state police forces have sacrificed their lives since 1947 now

Every year, the country lauds police officers who were martyred while serving the nation as it celebrates “Police Commemoration (Martyrs) Day” in their memory. The day intends to honour the martyrs who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. The day commemorates the sacrifices of ten policemen who sacrificed their lives while defending our borders with China in 1959. Regarding the history of this day, on October 20, 1959, three reconnaissance parties were launched from Hot Springs in North Eastern Ladakh. This was in preparation for further movement of an Indian expedition which was on its way to Lanak La. While members of two parties returned to Hot Springs by the afternoon of that day, the third one consisting of two Police Constables and a Porter did not return.

The ‘Police Commemoration Day’ or ‘Police Martyrs Day” is observed to reveal that the history of Commemoration Day dates back to October 21, 1959, when Chinese forces ambushed a patrol party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 10 jawans lost their lives as they continued to fight for the country at the Indo-Tibetan border. The Day is celebrated every year to pay homage to police officials who fight for the safety of others and ensure proper implementation of law and order.

Police Commemoration Day intends to pay tribute to martyred police personnel who laid down their lives to ensure the safety of others. And locally here in Mangaluru, ‘The Police Commemoration/Police Martyrs Day 2023 ‘was observed by Mangaluru Police Commissionerate and Dakshina Kannada Police. Tributes were paid to 189 brave souls, or call them comrades, who lost their lives in the line of duty across India, during the period from 1-9-2022 til 31-8-2023. Even though the Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, or MLCs could have joined and paid tribute to these heroes on this Day, unfortunately, none of them were present today at the Mangaluru ceremony, except top police personnel who reviewed the parade and paid tributes to martyrs.

During the ceremony, concerned police authorities and others paid a tribute to the Police Memorial Monument by placing a flower wreath, followed by lowering the police flag, and two minutes of mourning was observed as a mark of respect to the 189 martyrs who had laid down their lives during the year 2022-23. Mangaluru police commissioner Anupam Agarwal read out the names of 189 policemen who lost their lives over the past year.

Dakshina Kannada Principal District and Sessions Judge Ravindra M. Joshi who was the chief guest said, ” People should prevail upon the government to provide more benefits and financial support to the families of police martyrs. The government should work towards resolving issues in a way to prevent the loss of lives of police personnel. Soldiers and police personnel have been at the forefront of safeguarding the country. They also sacrifice their lives during duty. The families of these personnel need financial and other support. We should ensure that the needs of martyrs’ families are met,” Joshi, joined police and others in laying wreaths at the police memorial in the City Armed Reserve Office premises.

Addressing the gathering, Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said “The day marks the ambush by Chinese forces of a police team patrolling in Ladakh in 1959. Though armed only with rifles, ten policemen were killed and nine captured by the Chinese troops; since then, the day marks the sacrifices of the men in khaki. And today also marks the sacrifice of 264 policemen who died while on duty, protecting the citizens of India. Since 1959, the police dept has been observing Police Commemoration Day paying rich tributes to the brave comrades who sacrificed their lives protecting others. We also need to appreciate the role played by the police serving the society in protecting their lives. My compliments to you all for your hard work, dedication and commitment to your work”.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, Conservator of Forests V. Karikalan, Karnataka Commander of the Indian Coast Guard Praveen Kumar Mishra, Commandant of KSRP 7th battalion B.M. Prasad and District Home Guard Commandant Murali Mohan Choontaru, among others. The cute children of Diamond International School in Talapady also had the opportunity this year to lay the wreath- representing their school at wreath-laying were Miss Aysha Haleen and Sadha H joined by their school principal Girish Kamath.

Sadly Missed! Family Members & relatives of Somanagowda Chowdhuri (32), a head constable in the City Police Commissionerate limits, who died of heart attack on 3 October 2023

The Brass band was led by RSI AR under the leadership of Band Master Ganesh, and the programme was meticulously compared by Vivek Rai-DK Civil Police In conclusion, let us all salute our police forces, and their families, and remember with pride those brave police personnel martyred in the line of duty today on Police Commemoration Day. These police personnel perform their duties with the utmost diligence. Their courage always motivates us. Long Live the Policemen

Let me end this column with the original “ABIDE WITH ME” hymn lyrics and tune, which was played today at the Police Commemoration day by the Police Brass Band as a perfect respect to the Policemen who lost their lives-

