Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal Releases T-Shirts of Soldierathon Vijay Run

Mangaluru: The police commissioner Anupam Agrawal released the Soldierathon Vijay Run T-Shirts at the Commissioner’s office here, on December 13.

Event Coordinator and Race ambassadors Chandrashekar, Dr Anupama and Joseph Pereira were also present during the T-shirt release.

Race Ambassador Chandrashekar briefed about the Soldierathon Vijay Run which is held every year in December in honour of wounded warriors and martyrs of the armed forces. The Soldierathon Vijay run is an event to celebrate the victory against Pakistan in the 1971 war. The registration fee that is collected from the participants will be donated to the 3 paraplegic rehabilitation centres to treat the injured soldiers who are undergoing treatment. This year the event is organized nationwide on December 17.

The Soldierathon Vijay Run will include a 2 km walk, 5 km run and 10 km cycling. The participants will walk, run and cycle along with the soldiers. The event will be flagged off at the Kadri War Memorial and culminate at the memorial.

After releasing the T-shirts Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said, “I will surely witness the event at the Kadri War Memorial. It is a unique event and 289 participants are taking part in this event which shows the respect given to the soldiers”.

This event is organised by Fitistan all over India, over 240+ cities on 17 Dec 2023. Fitistan – Ek Fit Bharat’ is a movement founded by Major Dr. Surendra Poonia, VSM (Ex-Special Forces) and Mrs. Shilpa Bhagat (2013 Mrs. India World), pattern for this movement is Gen V K Singh ( Ex Chief Army) and current minister of state for Road Transport and Highways.

The running and Cycling event will start from Kadri Park, War Memorial, at 6.15 AM sharp and move towards Airport Road, covering a total stretch of 5 Km for Runners and 10 Km for Cyclists. Registered Participants will get the T-shirt, medal and e-certificate signed by Gen VK Singh.