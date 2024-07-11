Police issue notice to BJP MLA Bharath Shetty for derogatory remarks against LoP Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police issued a notice to BJP MLA from Dakshina Kannada District, Y Bharat Shetty, on Thursday and asked him to appear for questioning over derogatory remarks against Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Shetty on Monday stirred a major controversy by saying that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should be locked up inside Parliament and slapped for his alleged anti-Hindu remarks.

Kavoor police issued a notice to Shetty asking him to appear before them within three days.

The police registered a case against him under the Sections 351 (3) (criminal intimidation, insult), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint was registered by Anil Kumar, a Congress leader in this regard.

“LoP Rahul Gandhi should be locked up and slapped inside Parliament. This act will lead to the filing of seven to eight FIRs. If LoP Rahul Gandhi comes to Mangaluru city, we will arrange the same for him,” Shetty said.

He said that LoP Rahul Gandhi was holding a picture of Lord Shiva.

“That madman does not know that if Lord Shiva opened his third eye, he would turn into ashes. They have adopted an anti-Hindu policy. It is evident that LoP Rahul Gandhi is a madman. He thinks that Hindus will quietly listen to whatever he says about them,” Shetty said.

He claimed that it is the “BJP’s duty to protect Hindu religion and institutions. The Congress has begun to convey that Hindus and Hindutva are different. Hindus will face danger in the future because of such leaders.”

“Shivaji and Maharana Pratap were born in the Hindu community. We will take out weapons whenever there is a need. We know very well how to retaliate after worshipping the weapons,” he said.