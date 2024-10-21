Police Martyrs’ Day Observed in Udupi: A Tribute to Courage and Sacrifice

Udupi: District Sessions Judge K.S. Gangananavar said that the sacrifices and martyrdom of patriots have contributed to upholding our country’s unity and sovereignty.

He was speaking after paying floral tributes to the martyrs’ memorial at Police Parade Ground on Monday, organized by Udupi District Police as part of Police Martyrs’ Day.

“A nation isn’t just a geographical entity, but a system encompassing all human, animal, and plant life. We must remember the sacrifices of martyrs who laid down their lives for our nation’s protection and strive to be symbols of peace and harmony. Everyone has a physical, verbal, and mental responsibility to contribute to nation-building.”

Udupi SP Dr Arun K. speaking on the occasion, said, “216 policemen died between September 1, 2023, and August 31, 2024, in the country. Among them, 5 police staff were from Karnataka”. He read out their names.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K. Vidyakumari, Coastal Security Police Officer Mithun H.N., Additional Police Officer S.T. Siddalingappa, P.A. Hegde, and others were present at the program.



