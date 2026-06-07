Police raid Trinamool councillor’s house in central Kolkata

Kolkata: The police have raided the residence of Trinamool Congress councillor Mohammad Jasimuddin in Jorasanko in central Kolkata, officials said on Sunday.

The officers of the Jorasanko police station reached his house adjacent to College Street along with Central forces. While the Central force jawans were standing outside the house, police officers tried to enter the house to question the councillor.

However, it was reported that the Trinamool leader had not opened the door. The exact reason for the police raid was unclear. More details were awaited.

Jasimuddin is a Trinamool councillor of ward number 39 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). There are several complaints against him in the area. People in the area have been miffed at his actions about real estate development. The police arrested a person close to the councillor from that area on Saturday on charges of molesting a minor.

The officials came to the councillor’s house in the morning, and it is reported that the police want to question Jasimuddin in the context of the case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

According to local sources, the police reached Jasimuddin’s house at around 6 a.m. But no one had opened the door. The police were still waiting near the house for a response.

Hearing that the police had gone to the councillor’s house, locals in the area slowly started gathering there. Many were standing near the house with eggs in their hands. They said that they wanted to throw them at the councillor who “harassed and troubled them”.

So far, seven Trinamool councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation have been arrested by the police over various charges, including extortion, corruption and involvement in post-2021 election violence.

On Saturday, Councillor Bappaditya Dasgupta was caught in Patuli. There are allegations of extortion against Bappaditya as well. When he was taken to the police station, local BJP workers and supporters gathered there and protested against the councillor. The slogan ‘Chor Chor’ (thief) was also raised.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, the police raided the house of another councillor in Kolkata.