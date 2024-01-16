Police will act based on evidence, K’taka Home Min on derogatory comment on CM by Hegde



Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara, stated on Tuesday that police would act against the Karwar BJP MP, Anant Kumar Hegde, based on evidence in connection with his derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Parameshwara told reporters that an FIR had been registered against Hegde on his derogatory remarks against Siddaramaiah.

Answering a question on the chances of Hegde’s arrest, Parameshwara maintained that he did not know about any such development.

“Police will initiate action based on the evidence. It is left to the discretion of the police whether to arrest the MP or not. I will not interfere and direct them to arrest or release a person,” Parameshwara stated.

“The local police will arrest him if there is provision in the Sections under which he has been charged. Whatever the consequences, it is going to be the decision of the police,” he added.

Hegde had reacted strongly to Siddaramaiah’s remarks that he would not attend the Ram Mandir consecration event but visit Ayodhya afterwards.

The BJP MP had said, “You (Siddaramaiah) can choose to come or not, the Ram Mandir consecration won’t stop magane (son).”

Siddaramaiah had reacted to this by saying that as an MP and former Union Minister Hegde’s contribution was zero. He added that Hegde was missing for three years and now was trying to get attention by issuing such statements. “Culture is all about humanity. Humanity should be there,” Siddaramaiah had said.

The Karnataka BJP unit has distanced itself from Hegde’s derogatory remarks against the CM.

However, defending his statement Hegde said, “Let the CM come for a face to face public debate on matters of decency and culture.”



