Pooja Bhatt wishes Falaq Naaz on her b’day: ‘To a lifetime of love, laughter’



Mumbai: Filmmaker and actress Pooja Bhatt on Sunday extended birthday wishes ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestant Falaq Naaz, and said: “To a lifetime of love, laughter, shared tears and much light.”

Pooja and Falaz were seen together in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season 2. Taking to Instagram, Pooja shared a candid picture with Falaq and Bebika Dhurve.

The picture shows them posing in a natural retreat, with waterfall as the backdrop. Pooja is wearing a black tee shirt and leggings, while Falaq dons a sky blue cartoon print tee shirt and denim shorts.

Along with the photos, Pooja wrote: “We often look out of the same window but rarely see the same view.. and we sometimes find those people who see what we see, feel what we feel & are willing to witness life anew.”

“Happy Birthday @falaqnaazz Here’s to a lifetime of love, laughter, shared tears & much light! And thank you #BiggBoss for granting me the gift of friendship amongst the many learnings & rewards you brought to my life! Forever gratetul,” added the ‘Border’ actress.

Meanwhile, on the film front, she was last seen in ‘Chup: Revenge of the artist’.