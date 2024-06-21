Port Celebrates 10th International Day of Yoga with Enthusiasm and Unity

Mangaluru: New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with great fervour today. Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA, graced the event as the Chief Guest, while Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson, and Shri Padmanabhachar K., IOFS, Chief Vigilance Officer, were the esteemed Guests of Honour.

The celebration commenced with the dignitaries, along with the Heads of the Departments, lighting the ceremonial lamp on the dais, marking the beginning of the festivities. Capt. S. R. Pattanayak, Deputy Conservator, NMPA & President of NMPA Sports Council, welcomed the dignitaries and expressed his gratitude to all participants for their enthusiastic involvement.

In his address, Chairman Dr. A. V. Ramana highlighted the profound importance of yoga for both physical and mental fitness. He emphasized that incorporating yoga into daily routines from a young age can combat negative habits and foster a disciplined, healthy society.

He noted that June 21st, the day with the longest daylight, was aptly chosen as International Yoga Day by the United Nations. He expressed concern over the current generation’s immersion in technology and toxic habits, advocating yoga as a solution.

Chairman NMPA also linked yoga to India’s economic aspirations, stating, “To achieve our economic goals, we need strong, disciplined, and intelligent individuals. Yoga plays a vital role in this.”

He concluded by expressing confidence in the nation’s future, both as an economic powerhouse and a hub of physical and mental fitness, under the guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister.

The event saw active participation from senior officers, officials, employees, staff, and school children from NMP English Medium School, all of whom contributed to making the International Yoga Day celebration a resounding success. The collective performance of yoga by the Port community underscored the unity and commitment towards promoting health and wellness.

NMPA remains dedicated to incorporating the practice of yoga into daily routines, reflecting the broader goals of fostering a healthy, disciplined, and vibrant society. The celebration of IDY2024 at the Port was a testament to this commitment, bringing together individuals from various walks of life to celebrate the profound benefits of yoga.