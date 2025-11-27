Power sharing: Karnataka CM, Dy CM say they will go to Delhi if called by high command

Bengaluru: Following an announcement by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on the power sharing issue, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated on Thursday that they will go to Delhi if called by the high command.

In a major development, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday morning that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and state party chief D.K. Shivakumar will be summoned to Delhi, where the matter will be resolved amicably after a meeting with senior leaders.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru before leaving for Delhi, Kharge said, “We will call three to four leaders and hold meetings. The issue will be resolved. The discussion will take place in everyone’s presence, and a decision will be taken later.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while attending an event at his home office ‘Krishna’, said that he will go to Delhi if the high command calls him. He reiterated that he will abide by the high command’s decision.

When asked about Kharge’s statement and Vokkaliga seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji’s remarks supporting D.K. Shivakumar’s candidature for the Chief Minister’s post, Siddaramaiah repeatedly said that he will go to Delhi if he is called.

Reacting to Kharge’s announcement, Dy CM Shivakumar said in Bengaluru, “Both the Chief Minister and I will discuss, and we will go. If they call, we will go.”

When questioned about his social media post on X referring to “keeping one’s word,” Shivakumar stated that he had not made any such post.

When told that it appeared on his personal account, he still maintained that he had not posted it. Asked whether it was a fake post, Shivakumar said, “Yes. I have not made any statement regarding any ‘promise that was made’.”

Meanwhile, Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stated in Mysuru that there is no development regarding a leadership change in the state. “CM Siddaramaiah is providing good administration. There is no need for any change. Despite this, some leaders have sought the CM’s post. The decision has to be made by the high command.”

“It is not appropriate for us to comment at this stage. The high command will take a decision,” he said.

When asked whether CM Siddaramaiah will complete five years, Yathindra said that under the current circumstances, the high command will have to take a call. “In my opinion, I am sure that CM Siddaramaiah will complete his five-year tenure,” he added.

When asked about the Vokkaliga seer’s demand that the CM post be given to Shivakumar, he said, “The decision on who should be the Chief Minister must be taken by our party leaders. Others cannot decide.”

On being asked how many MLAs support CM Siddaramaiah, he said that such statements would not be made before the media. He also stated that he has no knowledge of any power-sharing agreement between CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar to divide the five-year term equally. “CM Siddaramaiah or any other leader has not told me anything about power sharing,” he said.

“There are no complaints against him (CM Siddaramaiah). The demand for leadership change is unnecessary and should not have arisen. The high command will take a call,” he added.



