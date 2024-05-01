Prabhas to play ‘Bhairava’ in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’



Mumbai: Telugu superstar Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of Bhairava in the upcoming sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

The actor appeared in a video during the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians.

Donning Bhairava’s persona, Prabhas delivered a powerful message likening cricket to warfare.

Earlier, veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan’s character was unveiled as Ashwatthama during previous IPL broadcasts.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ made its promotional debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year.

Directed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a multilingual film.

The mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle is set in the future and is set to arrive in cinemas on June 27, 2024.