Prakash Karat calls for ‘collective leadership’ in absence of Sitaram Yechury

Agartala: CPI-M politburo member Prakash Karat on Tuesday called for a ‘collective leadership’ and admitted that party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury’s death was a heavy loss for the Left and democratic movement in India.

Addressing a commemorative meeting organised in memory of Yechury in Agartala, Karat, former CPI-M General Secretary, said that Yechury had played a leading role in forming the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

After doing a lot of work ahead of the 24th party congress in Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Yeschury died just seven months before the crucial summit.

“He (Yechury) always emphasised to strengthen and broaden the CPI-M’s own base as well as strengthen the secular forces’ unity to defeat the BJP, RSS and other communal forces,” Karat said, adding that his death is a huge loss not only for the party but also the secular forces in the country.

The Left leader said that though the BJP’s strength was expectedly reduced in the recent parliamentary polls, the danger from the BJP and RSS still persists.

“The INDIA bloc must be further strengthened to counter the BJP’s undemocratic and fascist activities as well as anti-people policies.

Another CPI-M politburo member and former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said that the party leaders and members must win over the people who are not in the Left fold and also those who are not in favour of BJP and RSS.

To protect the Constitution, democratic values and constitutional bodies, the Left and democratic movement must be further strengthened with like-minded people.

CPI-M Tripura state party secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said that party leaders and workers must complete Yechury’s incomplete task.

Noting that Yechury was a most meritorious leader, Chaudhury said that with his high and generous personality, he was very popular not only among all ages of party members and leaders but also in the other parties.

Yechury had the tremendous quality to work with the people of different political parties and he was also acceptable to all, said Chaudhury, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

Highlighting the great performance of Yechury, he said that the departed leader played the leading role in forming the INDIA bloc comprising 27/28 different political parties.

Terming Yechury as a bright captain of the party, Chaudhury said that his death was not only an irreparable loss to the Left parties but also to all the secular parties.

Yechury after battling a severe lung infection at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi died on September 12 at the age of 72 years.