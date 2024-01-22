‘Pran Pratishtha’ done, 500-year-old dream realised

Ayodhya: Carrying a silver ‘chhatra’ placed on a red cloth amidst playing of ‘Mangal Dhvani’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi climbed up the stairs of the newly constructed Ram temple and performed ‘Sankalp’ within the 84 seconds ‘abhijit muhurat’ as part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla.

He then went into the ‘Garbh Griha’ amid chanting of mantras to complete the remaining rituals.

The majestic five ft tall statue of five-year-old Ram Lalla was finally unveiled to the world.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The ceremony was completed amid blowing of conch shells and a helicopter showered flower petals on the temple.

The Pran Pratishtha of the Ram temple was completed and a dream of 500 years finally realised.