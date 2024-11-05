PRCI’s 18th Global Communication Conclave in Mangalore: A Call to Reconnect and Redefine Public Relations

Mangalore: The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) is excited to announce the 18th Global Communication Conclave 2024, which will be held on November 8 and 9 in the vibrant city of Mangalore. The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) is a premier organization that promotes professional public relations and communication standards across India.

Born on March 3, 2004, PRCI organized its 17 Global Communication Conclaves in Jaipur, Pune, Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Bangalore, and Goa. Over 500 communication practitioners and decision-makers from top-performing industries and organizations in India and worldwide gathered to discuss and deliberate the latest developments, ideas, and best practices in PR and communication.

The theme for this year’s conclave is ‘Reconnect,’ focusing on the significance of reconnecting with everyone and everything around us, which often gets overshadowed in today’s fast-paced world, marked by digital distractions and bustling routines.

The event will feature 11 insightful panel discussions led by industry experts, thought leaders, IAS officers, and Communication Professionals from Europe and Gulf countries. The discussions will cover topics like Government PR and Enhancing Public Engagement, the Gig Economy and its Impact on PR and communications, Reconnecting Through Stories from around the World, managing digital media use, and Whether Humans and Machines have a future together.

For the first time, PRCI will break its record by organizing an exclusive Vice Chancellors Round Table Meet, where 15 VCs will come together to discuss the future of higher education—Reconnecting with innovation.

On this occasion, the chief guests Dr. G. Parameshwara, Hon’ble Minister for Home GOK, Mr. Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Health & Family Welfare, and Shri Manoj Kumar Kodikal, Hon’ble Mayor of Mangalore City will inaugurate the Conclave and release the Chanakya, Aadhvika, and Kautilya, the exclusive magazines of PRCI.

The highlight of this conclave will be the Awards Ceremony, where outstanding achievers in the fields of communication, Public Relations, and Academia, as well as outstanding Professionals, will be recognized for their contributions Mr. Sripad Yesso Nayak, Minister of State for Power & Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Mr. P. Krishna Bhat, Former High Court Judge, Arbitrator, Mr. Ravi Kiran, Actor, Director, Kannada Cinema, Ms. Sweezal Maria Furtado, Global India 2024, Dr. Dipankar Roy, Global Chairman & President at International artists, Dr. Mamata Lala, Extreme Adventure Sports Enthusiast, will give away the Awards of Excellence and Chanakya Awards. Prof Mathew Hibberd, from Switzerland; Dr. Venugopal, Former Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University; Mr. Xavier, Founding Director of IIM Ranchi; and Mr. S. Narendra, Ex PIB Information Officer and advisor to four Prime Ministers of India, will participate in the Conclave.

Speaking on the eve of the 18th Global Conclave, M.B. Jayaram, Founder Chairman Emeritus of PRCI, says, “As we gather for the 18th Global Conclave in the beautiful City of Mangalore, let us embrace the theme of ‘Reconnect’—not just among ourselves but with the communities we serve. Through PRCI, we aim to build bridges, foster understanding, and create a dialogue that transcends barriers. I hope to reshape narratives and reconnect with our core values of transparency and trust.”

Mrs. Geetha Shakar, National President of PRCI, says, “In a world that often feels divided, we as Public Relations and communication professionals strive to unite voices, share stories, and create pathways for collaboration. PR is not just about messaging; it’s about building relationships that inspire trust and understanding.”

With a commitment to excellence and innovation, PRCI is a platform for knowledge sharing and networking among industry professionals.