Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Science Hospital Organizes Free Naturopathy Camp on 7th Naturopathy Day

Mangaluru: In celebration of the 7th Naturopathy Day, Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Science Hospital and College, in collaboration with Raktheshwari Balaga Someshwar, successfully organized a free naturopathy and health check-up camp at the Annapoorneshwari Sabha Bhavan. This initiative took place on November 3, 2024, with a view to promoting awareness about the benefits of naturopathy and holistic health.

The camp was inaugurated by esteemed guests, including Mr. Jagdish Someshwar, Mukesh Perubail Someshwar, and Deepti Mukesh. The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Mr. Ramdas Someshwar, who highlighted the importance of naturopathic practices in improving community health. Also in attendance were Dr. Abhijna and Dr. Vajrakshi from the Yenepoya College of Naturopathy and Yogic Science, whose support was instrumental in the successful execution of the camp.

The event attracted a significant turnout, benefiting over 110 patients who received complimentary health check-ups and consultations. Attendees were offered insights into various naturopathic treatments as well as preventive health measures. Mr. Ravishankar, president of Raktheshwari Balaga Someshwar, expressed gratitude to the organizing bodies for their support and commitment to fostering health and wellness in the community.

Through this camp, Yenepoya Naturopathy and Yogic Science Hospital and College continues its mission of promoting natural healing modalities and enhancing public awareness of holistic health practices.



