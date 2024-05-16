Premier League clubs to hold vote on removal of VAR



New Delhi: The Premier League is scheduled to host a meeting with all clubs on June 6 and hold a vote on the removal of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) from the league.

The issue arose after Wolverhampton Wanderers sent a letter to the Premier League claiming that the small increase in accuracy is coming at odds with the spirit of the game.

“After careful consideration and with the utmost respect for the Premier League, (referees body) PGMOL and our fellow competitors.

There is no blame to be placed — we are all just looking for the best possible outcome for football — and all stakeholders have been working hard to try and make the introduction of additional technology a success.

However, after five seasons of VAR in the Premier League, it is time for a constructive and critical debate on its future.

Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024/25 season onwards,” read the statement released by Wolves.

The removal of VAR is a controversial debate as even though the accuracy of small decisions has definitely increased since its arrival to the league in 2019, the 2023/24 season saw major controversial decisions being given which resulted in chaos diminishing the spirit of the game.

“The Premier League can confirm it will facilitate a discussion on VAR with our clubs at the annual general meeting next month.

Clubs are entitled to put forward proposals at shareholders’ meetings and we acknowledge the concerns and issues around the use of VAR.

However, the league fully supports the use of VAR and remains committed, alongside PGMOL, to make continued improvements to the system for the benefit of the game and fans,” said a Premier League spokesperson to The Athletic.