President Droupadi Murmu approves conferment of 131 Padma Awards

New Delhi: On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu approved the conferment of 131 Padma Awards, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) for the year 2026.

Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/fields of activities, viz., art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order, and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions, which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year.

For this year, the list of awardees comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. Nineteen of the awardees are women, and the list also includes six persons from the category of Foreigners/ NRI/ PIO/OCI and 16 Posthumous awardees.

Here is the full list of recipients of the Padma Awards:

Padma Vibhushan (5)

1. Dharmendra Singh Deol- (Posthumous) Art- Maharashtra

2. K T Thomas – Public Affairs – Kerala

3. N Rajam -Art – Uttar Pradesh

4. P Narayanan – Literature and Education – Kerala

5. V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous) – Public Affairs – Kerala

Padma Bhushan (13)

6. Alka Yagnik- Art – Maharashtra

7. Bhagat Singh Koshyari- Public Affairs – Uttarakhand

8. Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy- Medicine- Tamil Nadu

9. Mammootty – Art – Kerala

10. Dr Nori Dattatreyudu- Medicine – United States of America

11. Piyush Pandey (Posthumous) – Art — Maharashtra

12. S K M Maeilanandhan -Social Work –Tamil Nadu

13. Shatavadhani R Ganesh -Art – Karnataka

14. Shibu Soren (Posthumous) – Public Affairs -Jharkhand

15. Uday Kotak -Trade and Industry- Maharashtra

16. V K Malhotra (Posthumous) – Public Affairs- Delhi

17. Vellappally Natesan -Public Affairs- Kerala

18. Vijay Amritraj – Sports – United States of America

Padma Shri (113)

19. A E Muthunayagam- Science and Engineering – Kerala

20. Anil Kumar Rastogi – Art- Uttar Pradesh

21. Anke Gowda M. – Social Work – Karnataka

22. Armida Fernandez – Medicine – Maharashtra

23. Arvind Vaidya – Art – Gujarat

24. Ashok Khade – Trade and Industry – Maharashtra

25. Ashok Kumar Singh – Science and Engineering – Uttar Pradesh

26. Asok Kumar Haldar – Literature and Education- West Bengal

27. Baldev Singh – Sports — Punjab

28. Bhagwandas Raikwar- Sports – Madhya Pradesh

29. Bharat Singh Bharti – Art – Bihar

30. Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda – Art – Maharashtra

31. Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous) – Art – Bihar

32. Brij Lal Bhat — Social Work- Jammu and Kashmir

33. Buddha Rashmi Mani- Others – Archaeology- Uttar Pradesh

34. Dr Budhri Tati- Social Work- Chhattisgarh

35. Chandramouli Gaddamanugu – Science and Engineering-

Telangana

36. Charan Hembram – Literature and Education- Odisha

37. Chiranji Lal Yadav – Art – Uttar Pradesh

38. Deepika Reddy – Art- Telangana

39. Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya – Art — Gujarat

40. Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad- Art — Andhra Pradesh

41. Gafruddin Mewati Jogi- Art — Rajasthan

42. Gambir Singh Yonzone – Literature and Education- West Bengal

43. Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous)- Art –

Andhra Pradesh

44. Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo) — Art — Tamil Nadu

45. Gopal Ji Trivedi – Science and Engineering — Bihar

46. Guduru Venkat Rao – Medicine — Telangana

47. H V Hande – Medicine — Tamil Nadu

48. Hally War — Social Work — Meghalaya

49. Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous) – Art- West Bengal

50. Haricharan Saikia – Art – Assam

51. Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar- Sports – Punjab

52. Inderjit Singh Sidhu – Social Work – Chandigarh

53. Janardan Bapurao Bothe –Social Work- Maharashtra

54. Jogesh Deuri – Others – Agriculture – Assam

55. Juzer Vasi – Science and Engineering – Maharashtra

56. Jyotish Debnath – Art – West Bengal

57. K Pajanivel – Sports – Puducherry

58. K Ramasamy -Science and Engineering – Tamil Nadu

59. K Vijay Kumar – Civil Service – Tamil Nadu

60. Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous) -Public Affairs – Assam

61. Kailash Chandra Pant – Literature and Education- Madhya Pradesh

62. Kalamandalam Vimala Menon – Art – Kerala

63. Kewal Krishan Thakral- Medicine – Uttar Pradesh

64. Khem Raj Sundriyal -Art – Haryana

65. Kollakal Devaki Amma G – Social Work – Kerala

66. Krishnamurty Balasubramanian -Science and Engineering –

Telangana

67. Kumar Bose – Art — West Bengal

68. Kumarasamy Thangaraj- Science and Engineering- Telangana

69. Prof (Dr) Lars-Christian Koch – Art — Germany

70. Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova – Literature and Education-

Russia

71. Madhavan Ranganathan – Art – Maharashtra

72. Maganti Murali Mohan – Art – Andhra Pradesh

73. Mahendra Kumar Mishra – Literature and Education- Odisha

74. Mahendra Nath Roy – Literature and Education- West Bengal

75. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar -Literature and Education- Delhi

76. Mangala Kapoor -Literature and Education – Uttar Pradesh

77. Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai- Art – Gujarat

78. Mohan Nagar — Social Work — Madhya Pradesh

79. Narayan Vyas – Others – Archaeology- Madhya Pradesh

80. Naresh Chandra Dev Varma- Literature and Education –

Tripura

81. Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala- Social Work- Gujarat

82. Nuruddin Ahmed – Art – Assam

83. Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan- Art – Tamil Nadu

84. Dr Padma Gurmet – Medicine — Ladakh

85. Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy – Medicine – Telangana

86. Pokhila Lekthepi – Art – Assam

87. Dr Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore – Literature and Education-

Karnataka

88. Prateek Sharma – Medicine — United States of America

89. Praveen Kumar – Sports – Uttar Pradesh

90. Prem Lal Gautam – Science and Engineering – Himachal Pradesh

91. Prosenjit Chatterjee – Art — West Bengal

92. Dr Punniamurthy Natesan -Medicine – Tamil Nadu

93. R Krishnan (Posthumous) – Art – Tamil Nadu

94. R V S Mani – Civil Service – Delhi

95. Rabilal Tudu – Literature and Education – West Bengal

96. Raghupat Singh (Posthumous) — Others – Agriculture – Uttar Pradesh

97. Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar -Art – Maharashtra

98. Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar -Art – Tamil Nadu

99. Rajendra Prasad – Medicine — Uttar Pradesh

100. Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous) -Others – Animal Husbandry — Telangana

101. Ramamurthy Sreedher – Others – Radio Broadcasting —

Delhi

102. Ramchandra Godbole and Suneeta Godbole (Duo) – Medicine — Chhattisgarh

103. Ratilal Borisagar – Literature and Education- Gujarat

104. Rohit Sharma – Sports — Maharashtra

105. S G Susheelamma – Social Work – Karnataka

106. Sangyusang S Pongener – Art – Nagaland

107. Sant Niranjan Dass – Others – Spiritualism – Punjab

108. Sarat Kumar Patra – Art – Odisha

109. Saroj Mandal – Medicine – West Bengal

110. Satish Shah (Posthumous) – Art – Maharashtra

111. Satyanarayan Nuwal – Trade and Industry – Maharashtra

112. Savita Punia – Sports – Haryana

113. Prof Shafi Shauq – Literature and Education – Jammu and Kashmir

114. Shashi Shekhar Vempati – Literature and Education –

Karnataka

115. Shrirang Devaba Lad -Others – Agriculture — Maharashtra

116. Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar – Science and Engineering –

Karnataka

117. Shyam Sundar – Medicine – Uttar Pradesh

118. Simanchal Patro – Art – Odisha

119. Sivasankari – Literature and Education — Tamil Nadu

120. Dr Suresh Hanagavadi – Medicine — Karnataka

121. Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj- Social Work- Rajasthan

122. T T Jagannathan (Posthumous) — Trade and Industry –

Karnataka

123. Taga Ram Bheel – Art – Rajasthan

124. Tarun Bhattacharya – Art – West Bengal

125. Techi Gubin – Social Work – Arunachal Pradesh

126. Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam – Art – Tamil Nadu

127. Tripti Mukherjee – Art – West Bengal

128. Veezhinathan Kamakoti – Science and Engineering –

Tamil Nadu

129. Vempaty Kutumba Sastry – Literature and Education –

Andhra Pradesh

130. Vladimer Mestvirishvili (Posthumous) – Sports – Georgia

131. Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous) – Art – Manipur