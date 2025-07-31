President Droupadi Murmu to attend AIIMS, IIT-ISM convocations in Jharkhand

Ranchi: President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Jharkhand on Thursday, during which she will participate as the chief guest in the first-ever convocation ceremony of AIIMS Deoghar and will also grace the 45th convocation ceremony of IIT-ISM Dhanbad.

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu will attend the AIIMS convocation ceremony on Thursday.

She will then visit Dhanbad to attend the IIT-ISM convocation on Friday, where she is expected to spend approximately an hour. President Murmu will be the second President to attend a convocation ceremony at IIT ISM. Former President Pranab Mukherjee attended the 36th convocation of the institute as the chief guest on May 10, 2014.

Extensive preparations are underway to ensure a smooth and secure visit. Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren are expected to accompany her during the events.

Authorities have been working in close coordination to finalise logistical and security arrangements.

The Dhanbad airstrip area has been declared a ‘no-flying zone’ from 10 a.m. on Thursday to 6 p.m. on Friday for the President’s visit.

During this 32-hour window, the flying of drones, hot air balloons, and paragliders will be strictly prohibited.

All senior administrative and police officers have been instructed to remain on duty, and their leaves have been cancelled for the two days.

Revised traffic regulations will also be in effect across the city. The entry of heavy vehicles will be restricted from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday to facilitate the smooth movement of the President’s convoy.

President Murmu had been scheduled to arrive in the state on June 10; however, the visit was later postponed.