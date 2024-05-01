President Murmu offers prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya



Ayodhya (UP): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday reached Ayodhya to offer prayers at the newly constructed Ram Temple.

She was received at the airport by Governor Anandiben Patel and senior UP Minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

The President went straight from the airport to the Hanuman Garhi Temple and then to the Ram temple.

Later in the evening, she will attend the Saryu Maha Aarti before returning to Delhi.

Droupadi Murmu will be the third president to visit Ayodhya and the second President to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla.

Earlier, former President Ram Nath Kovind had offered prayers to Ram Lalla in 2021.

Late Giani Zail Singh, as President, had also visited Ayodhya in 1983. Then, he prayed at Hanuman Garhi and Kanak Bhawan.