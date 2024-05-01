Sex scandal: Prajwal Revanna’s issue will not impact my party, says BJP’s Goa chief

Panaji: Goa BJP President Sadanand Tanavade on Wednesday said there would be no impact of the obscene video case against sitting JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna on his party.

“Prajwal Revanna’s issue will not affect the BJP. He is not from my party. He may be our alliance partner, but it will not make an impact on us. His party has suspended him,” Tanavade said.

According to him, there could be an impact in the constituency represented by Revanna, but not on other constituencies.

“I don’t justify that issue. Such things should not happen. It is a matter of concern,” Tanavade said, reiterating that it will not impact the BJP.

Tanavade said that the BJP was committed to women empowerment in the state.

“We are firm on women empowerment and have given maximum schemes. We have empowered women in the last ten years. We have decided to give 33 per cent reservation to women,” Tanavade said.

“We have fielded a woman candidate in South Goa. It is respect for women,” he said.

Opposition parties in Goa had attacked the BJP over Prajwal Revanna’s obscene video showing harassment and abuse of women.