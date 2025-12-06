President Trump awarded FIFA Peace Prize at World Cup draw

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday was presented with the inaugural 2025 FIFA Peace Prize during the World Cup draw ceremony in the American capital, where football’s global governing body credited him with advancing a series of high-profile peace agreements and “exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world.”

“This is your prize, this is your peace prize,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said as he handed Trump a medal and certificate.

Reading from the citation, he said the award is presented annually “on behalf of the billions of football-loving people from around the world to a distinguished individual who exemplifies an unwavering commitment to advancing peace and unity throughout the world through their notable leadership and action.”

The certificate declared FIFA’s decision to award the 2025 Peace Prize to Trump “in recognition of his exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world, Friday, December 5th, 2025.”

Infantino cited several agreements he said he personally witnessed in recent years.

“A few years ago, [I saw] the Abraham Accord signatures, a few months ago in Sharm el-Sheikh, the peace in the Middle East agreement regarding Gaza. I was in Malaysia, in Kuala Lumpur, for the peace between Cambodia and Thailand, yesterday here in Washington, the Washington peace agreement between Rwanda and the DRC,” he said.

“This is what we want from a leader… And you definitely deserve the first FIFA Peace Prize for your action.”

Accepting the award, Trump said: “This is truly one of the great honours of my life,” arguing that the peace initiatives cited by FIFA had prevented mass casualties. “We saved millions and millions of lives. The Congo, as an example, over 10 million people killed, and it was heading for another 10 million very quickly… India, Pakistan, so many different wars that we’re able to end in some cases a little bit before they started.”

Trump praised Infantino’s stewardship of the sport and the surge in global enthusiasm ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

“You’ve set new records on ticket sales… The numbers are beyond any numbers that anybody, even beyond what Johnny thought was possible,” he said, using Infantino’s nickname.

He thanked his family, including former First Lady Melania Trump, and highlighted close cooperation with Canada and Mexico, the tournament’s co-hosts.

“The world is a safer place now,” he said.

Earlier, responding to a question about receiving the peace prize while maintaining a pledge to “strike Venezuela,” Trump said: “Well, I think the Peace Prize when I settled eight wars… I can tell you I did settle eight wars, a ninth coming, but which nobody’s ever done before. But I want to really save lives. I don’t need prizes. I need to save lives.”