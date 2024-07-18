Presilla Wilma D’Souza Honored with Florence Nightingale Award for Outstanding Nursing Service

Mangaluru: In a momentous ceremony, Nurse Presilla Wilma D’Souza received the esteemed Florence Nightingale Award, a testament to her exemplary dedication and service in the field of nursing. The award, instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India in 1973, recognizes the meritorious contributions of nurses and nursing professionals to society.

Presilla Wilma D’Souza, born on May 26, 1984, in Madhyantar, Dakshina Kannada, was honored for her outstanding contributions to patient care, particularly in oncology. The award was presented by Mr. Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, during a ceremony held on Friday, July 12, 2024.

Presilla’s journey in nursing began with her General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) studies at Father Muller College from 2002 to 2005. She initially served as a staff nurse at Father Mullers until 2009. After a brief hiatus to focus on her family—husband Arun Melcom D’Souza and children Alok, Alisha, and Alrik—she rejoined Father Mullers as an Incharge Nurse in the Sacred Heart Ward, an oncology unit.

In 2018, Presilla further honed her skills by completing the Central Venous Access Devices (CVAD) course at TATA Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. She has since performed over 90 Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) insertions and received the Best Ward Incharge Award at Father Mullers.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, congratulated Presilla and expressed his gratitude for her unwavering commitment to patient care. He emphasized her vital role in the Sacred Heart Ward, providing exceptional care to cancer patients. Fr Jeevan George Sequeira, Administrator, proudly noted that for the past four years, a nurse from Father Muller Medical College Hospital has been recognized with this prestigious honor.

Wishes of appreciation also poured in from Sr. Dhanya Devasia, Principal of FMCON, and Sr. Nancy Priya Mathias, Chief Nursing Officer, who commended Presilla for her dedication and professional excellence.

Presilla’s recognition with the Florence Nightingale Award underscores her profound impact on the lives of countless patients and her exemplary contributions to the nursing profession. Her story is an inspiration to nurses everywhere, highlighting the importance of compassion, skill, and dedication in healthcare.



