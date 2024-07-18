Tickets Now Available for TEDxFMMC 2024: Uncover ‘Under the Surface’ Experience the Extraordinary at TEDxFMMC!
Mangaluru: Mark your calendars for August 3rd, 2024, as we unveil TEDxFMMC at the Father Muller Convention Centre! This year’s powerful theme, “Under the Surface,” invites you to explore profound ideas and insights from remarkable speakers who are making a difference in the world.
Event Details:
Date: August 3, 2024
Time: 9 AM to 6 PM
Venue: Father Muller Convention Centre
Registration Fee: Rs. 1100/- (Inclusive of entry to the event, breakfast, lunch, snacks, and a bag of goodies)
Kick-off Highlights:
Prepare for an unforgettable experience as we dive deep into innovative thoughts and transformative stories. Our esteemed line-up includes:
Speakers:
Dr Prema Dhanraj: A distinguished Padma Shri awardee of 2024 and founder of Agni Raksha, Dr Dhanraj is a leading surgeon in burns and reconstructive surgery, dedicated to making a difference in her field.
Dr Aqsa Shaikh: As India’s first transgender doctor, Dr Shaikh will share her ground-breaking journey, shedding light on gender diversity in healthcare.
Tauseef Ahmed: An ardent animal care activist, Tauseef is committed to improving the lives of animals through his passionate advocacy.
Ramesh Rao: A celebrated artist, Ramesh’s work beautifully merges traditional and contemporary themes, reflecting India’s vibrant culture.
Alice Abraham: With over 28 years of experience, Alice, president of Impact Group of Institutions, will discuss “ESG: The Invisible Forces at Play,” revealing the critical impact of environmental, social, and governance factors in business.Adline Castelino: The 3rd runner-up for Miss Universe and crowned Miss Diva 2020, Adline is a fierce advocate for farmers, the LGBTQIA+ community, and women’s health, sharing her empowering journey and advocacy work.
Shankar Junior: Known as the “Houdini of India,” Shankar will dazzle the audience with his astonishing magic, captivating hearts, and minds.
Frizzell D’Souza: A gifted singer, Frizzell will enchant us with her melodious voice, creating an unforgettable musical experience.
Mrunalini Kunte: A Women’s International Master of Chess, Mrunalini has represented India internationally and now inspires future chess players as a dedicated coach.
Performers:
Frizzell D’Souza: Returning to the stage, Frizzell will showcase her versatile talent in a captivating musical performance.
Shankar Junior: Get ready to be spellbound as Shankar performs his magic, leaving the audience in awe.
Rinaal Kottari: A skilled dancer, Rinaal will blend classical and contemporary styles in a mesmerizing performance.
Ester Noronha: An accomplished singer and actress, Ester will enchant the audience with her powerful voice and artistic flair.
Indiva Band: Bringing a unique sound, Indiva Band specializes in folk fusion music that will uplift spirits.
Mrinal D Bhat: A professionally trained Carnatic singer, Mrinal will resonate with the audience through the richness of classical music.
Angela Sarah D’Almeida: At just 11 years old, Angela is a rising star, trained in Western vocal techniques, and ready to impress.
Prof. Dr Kiran Jeevan: Speaking on “Some Scars Are Beautiful,” Dr Jeevan will offer a compelling perspective on embracing life’s challenges.
Aditya Sridhar: A doctor, writer, and stand-up comedian, Aditya will blend humor and insight for an engaging performance.
Join Us!
Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness innovative talks and stunning performances that will leave you inspired and enlightened. Register now to be part of this transformative event!
Launch Event Recap:
On June 8th, Father Muller Medical College hosted a memorable event to launch the new TEDx website, highlighted by speeches from Dr Archana and Rev. Fr Richard Coelho, and the unveiling of the theme “Under the Surface” by Event Head Jessica Chris. The event, smoothly organized by a dedicated team led by Jessica Chris and Janice Lobo, concluded with a vote of thanks by Janice Lobo. This successful launch marks a promising new chapter for TEDx at Father Muller’s.