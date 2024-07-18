Tickets Now Available for TEDxFMMC 2024: Uncover ‘Under the Surface’ Experience the Extraordinary at TEDxFMMC!

Mangaluru: Mark your calendars for August 3rd, 2024, as we unveil TEDxFMMC at the Father Muller Convention Centre! This year’s powerful theme, “Under the Surface,” invites you to explore profound ideas and insights from remarkable speakers who are making a difference in the world.

Event Details:

Date: August 3, 2024

Time: 9 AM to 6 PM

Venue: Father Muller Convention Centre

Registration Fee: Rs. 1100/- (Inclusive of entry to the event, breakfast, lunch, snacks, and a bag of goodies)

Kick-off Highlights:

Prepare for an unforgettable experience as we dive deep into innovative thoughts and transformative stories. Our esteemed line-up includes:

Speakers:

Dr Prema Dhanraj: A distinguished Padma Shri awardee of 2024 and founder of Agni Raksha, Dr Dhanraj is a leading surgeon in burns and reconstructive surgery, dedicated to making a difference in her field.