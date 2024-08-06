Prez Murmu addresses Fijian Parliament, highlights close ties between two nations

Suva: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Fijian Parliament on Tuesday, emphasising the “close ties” and “shared values” between India and Fiji.

President Murmu arrived in Suva on the first leg of her three-nation visit, starting in Fiji.

Starting her address with “Namaskar. Ni Sa Bula (Fijian greeting that means good evening),” the President said, “It is my honour to meet you all, the elected representatives of Fiji, in this temple of democracy. I bring to you the greetings of 1.4 billion of your brothers and sisters in the largest democracy in the world, India. I thank the honourable Speaker for giving me this opportunity. This is the reflection of the close relations between our two countries.”

Earlier in the day, Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere conferred the ‘Companion of the Order of Fiji’, the highest civilian award in the country, upon the Indian President.

Murmu expressed her gratitude for the conferment, saying it is a “reflection of the deep ties between the two nations.” She also thanked President Katonivere for inviting her on her first visit to Fiji.

She highlighted the shared values of democracy, diversity, equality, and commitment to liberty, dignity, and rights that unite India and Fiji. “These shared values are eternal and shall continue to guide us ahead,” she said.

Stressing the similarity between the two nations and “vibrant democracies” despite the “vast difference” in the size of India and Fiji, the President said, “Almost 10 years ago, speaking in this same hall, Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, underlined some basic values that unite India and Fiji. These include our democracy, the diversity of our societies, our creed that all human beings are equal, and our commitment to the liberty, dignity and rights of every individual. These shared values are eternal and shall continue to guide us ahead.”

President Murmu praised Fiji’s “gentle way of life, the deep-rooted respect for traditions and customs, an open and multicultural environment,” noting that the world has much to learn from Fiji.

“No wonder Fiji is the place where the rest of the world comes to find its happiness,” she remarked.

Reflecting on the historical ties, she noted the arrival of “Girmitiya” workers (Indentured labourers) from India over 145 years ago.

“Though their early life here was filled with danger and hardship, it is heartening to know how the “Girmitiyas” and their descendants have been embraced by this country. In return, they have contributed immensely to the building of their new homeland through their hard work and diligence,” the President added in Hindi, jokingly saying, “I hope you understand Hindi.”

She also announced new projects, including a Super Specialty Cardiology Hospital in Suva, to meet the needs of the Fijian people and the wider Pacific region.

President Murmu reiterated India’s commitment, as a “powerful voice of the Global South,” to climate justice, promising to push for climate finance and technology for developing countries. “We will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Fiji and other ocean states for climate justice,” she added.

“As India emerges strongly on the global stage, we stand ready to partner with Fiji to build a stronger, resilient, and more prosperous nation,” President Murmu said.

Later, President Murmu also addressed the Indian Community Reception.

On her arrival, President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister, Viliame Gavoka, the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, P.S. Karthikeyan, and other government officials at the airport.

This is the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Fiji. She will be in Fiji from August 5-7 at the invitation of President Katonivere.