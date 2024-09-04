Prez Murmu urges women to play a pivotal role in country’s development

Udgir (Maharashtra): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday appealed to the women to take the benefits of a slew of schemes launched by the Centre and the Maharashtra government for economic independence and empowerment to develop as their development will play a crucial role in the country’s development.

She also advised the women, who constitute almost half of the population, should not neglect their health while taking care of the family as they should remain healthy which is essential. “As the women play a leading role in the development of their family, they can play a crucial role in scaling up the country’s growth,” she remarked.

In her address at the gathering of beneficiaries of ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ and ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’, the President made a strong case for increasing efforts to promote women’s further participation in the country’s development. The role of self-help groups is quite encouraging in promoting women’s participation. She hailed the Maharashtra government’s Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and similar other welfare and development schemes launched for women’s development and empowerment.

The President said the Centre has set a target of covering the three crore women under the Lakhpati Didi scheme of which she praised Maharashtra for keeping a target of 25 lakh. She mentioned that Maharashtra has so far covered over 13 lakh women under the Lakhpati Didi scheme. She said that women are not alone but the Centre and state governments are helping them to further develop.

She reiterated that women should take advantage of such schemes for social, economic, educational and personal development. “They can become Atmanirbhar and contribute to the development of the society and the nation,” she added.

The President said that men should understand the potential of women and help them to achieve their dreams and aspirations. “Women have been progressing to achieve their targets by crossing all hurdles. Any obstacles in their growth and prosperity will hamper the pace of development of the society and the country,” she noted.

“In our culture, the country is known as Matru Bhoomi (Mother’s land). So it is imperative to give women due respect and dignity as it is an integral part of our culture,” said the President.

“In the development of the society and country, apart from a formal education to youth, they should be trained to become confident and strong,” she said.

President Murmu hailed the Maharashtra government’s Mukhyamantri Karya Prashikshan Yojana to train youth with the help of private sector companies. Due to this training, the youth will be able to earn money and march in their life with further confidence. “The Development of youth will be crucial in achieving the ambitious target of Viksit Bharat,” she opined.