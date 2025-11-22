Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visit Udupi Krishna Math for Gita Festival

Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance at the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme, a key event within the Gita Festival at Sri Krishna Math, Udupi, has been formally confirmed. The event, scheduled for November 28, will witness the Prime Minister’s participation, as announced in the official schedule released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday.

The PMO has communicated with the Chief Secretary of the State Government, issuing directives to ensure comprehensive arrangements, including the provision of suitable helipad facilities, are in place. Furthermore, programme organisers have been instructed to liaise closely with Special Protection Group (SPG) officials to coordinate and implement stringent security measures.

The Prime Minister’s itinerary is as follows:

08:15 AM: Departure from Delhi Airport aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft.

11:05 AM: Arrival at Mangalore Airport.

11:10 AM: Helicopter departure from Mangalore Airport.

11:35 AM: Landing at the Adi Udupi Helipad.

12:00 Noon: Arrival at Sri Krishna Math.

The Prime Minister will proceed to:

Receive Darshan of the deity. Participate in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana programme. Address the assembled gathering.

01:30 PM: Departure from Sri Krishna Math.

01:45 PM: Helicopter departure to Mangalore Airport.

02:15 PM: Flight to Dabolim Airport, Goa.

Following his visit to Udupi, the Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in a religious programme at Gokarna Partagali Math. This visit underscores the Prime Minister’s engagement with significant religious and cultural events across the nation.