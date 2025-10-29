Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visit Udupi Sri Krishna Math on November 28

Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the revered Udupi Sri Krishna Math on Friday, November 28. Sources within the temple have confirmed that the Prime Minister is expected to arrive at the Sri Krishna Math complex around noon. During his visit, the Prime Minister is likely to partake in a darshan of Lord Krishna, receive prasadam, and engage in a dialogue with Paryaya Puthige Sri Sugunendra Teertha Swamiji.

The Prime Minister’s visit coincides with the Gita Jayanti celebrations, during which he is anticipated to participate in the “Laksha Kantha Geeta Parayana – Bruhath Geethotsava,” a mass recitation event of the Bhagavad Gita. This event is slated to take place in the Sri Krishna Math parking area.

Temple authorities have affirmed that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has formally confirmed Mr. Modi’s participation. Preparations are currently underway to ensure the seamless execution of the event.

In the interim, district police officials have indicated that they have yet to receive official communication concerning the Prime Minister’s visit. A senior police source stated, “The temple management might have been informed. We will announce the security arrangements once official information reaches us.” The visit is expected to draw considerable attention and will likely necessitate heightened security measures in the region.