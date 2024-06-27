Prithviraj wishes ‘brother’ Prabhas ahead of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ release

Mumbai: Ahead of the June 27 release of the much-anticipated multi-starrer sci-fi film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, pan-India star Prithviraj Sukumaran on Wednesday wished the movie a great success.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Prithviraj shared an image of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and wrote: “All the best brother! @actorprabhas My absolute best to this new benchmark in Indian Cinema!”

The film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Shobhana, Saswata Chatterjee, Pasupathy, and Malvika Nair in key roles.

While Big B plays Ashwatthama in the movie, Prabhas will be seen as Bhairava, Kamal as Supreme Yaskin, Deepika as SUM-80, a pregnant lab subject, and Disha as Roxie.

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is eagerly awaited for its high production value, visual effects, and compelling narrative.

On the work front, Prithviraj is gearing up for his upcoming directorial venture ‘L2: Empuraan’, following the success of his critically acclaimed movie ‘Aadujeevitham’.

While Prabhas has ‘Kannappa’, ‘The Raja Saab’, and ‘Salaar Part 2’ in the pipeline, Big B, who last featured in ‘Ganapath’, next has ‘Vettaiyan’ and ‘The Umesh Chronicles’ in his kitty.

Deepika, who is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, last featured in the aerial action film ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

She next has ‘Singham Again’ in her kitty.