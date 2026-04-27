Private bus catches fire in Telangana’s Medak, no casualties

Hyderabad: A private travel bus was gutted in a fire in Telangana’s Medak district in the early morning hours of Monday. There were no casualties, said officials.

The bus coming to Hyderabad from Medak caught fire on the National Highway 44 near Masaipet in Medak district around 4 a.m., police said.

There were no passengers in the bus at the time of the mishap. The driver and another person, who were in the bus, immediately got off after noticing the fire. Police said no one was injured in the incident.

One fire engine reached the spot and doused the fire. The bus driver reportedly escaped after the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh have seen a series of bus accidents involving buses in recent months.

At least 14 people were burnt alive, and 15 others were injured as a private travel bus caught fire after colliding with a tipper truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Markapuram district on March 26.

The accident occurred near Rayavaram when the bus collided with a tipper truck near a stone quarry. Both vehicles were completely gutted in the fire.

Nineteen people were burnt to death when a private bus caught fire after running over a motorbike lying on the road following an accident near Kurnool town of Andhra Pradesh on October 24, 2025.

The bus belonging to a private tour operator and carrying 46 people was on its way to Bengaluru from Hyderabad when the ghastly accident happened near Chinnatekur village on the outskirts of Kurnool.

On November 3, 2025, a bus-truck collision in the Rangareddy district of Telangana claimed 19 lives and left 24 others injured. The tipper truck laden with gravel rammed into the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus coming from the opposite direction. The bus with 72 people on board was coming to Hyderabad from Tandur.