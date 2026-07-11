Private Bus Conductor Arrested in Mangaluru on Charges of Sexual Harassment

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru South Police have arrested a private bus conductor on allegations of sexually harassing a college student while she was travelling on the bus.

The accused has been identified as Irfan (32), a resident of Kalleri House, Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district. Police said he was staying in rented accommodation owned by Abubakar in Karvelu, Uppinangady, and was working as a conductor on the Celina private bus operating on the Mangaluru–Vittal route.

According to the police, the incident reportedly took place at around 5:00 p.m. on July 9, 2026, when the accused allegedly targeted a college student travelling on the bus. It is alleged that he exposed his private parts inside the vehicle, made obscene gestures, and called the student to the rear seat, thereby sexually harassing her.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Mangaluru South Police Station. The accused was taken into custody on July 10, 2026, and further investigation is currently in progress.