Private Bus Ticket Fares to Rise Across Karnataka

Udupi: Commuters across Karnataka are set to face increased private bus ticket fares, with a hike of 5% to 8% scheduled to take effect from June 9. The decision, announced by Kuilady Suresh Nayak, President of the Karnataka State Stage Carriage Bus Owners’ Associations, attributes the fare revision to a significant rise in operational costs for private bus operators.

During a press conference held in Udupi on Sunday, Mr. Nayak detailed the various financial pressures impacting the industry. He highlighted a substantial increase in diesel prices, noting a Rs 3 per litre hike imposed by the State Government a year ago, compounded by a cumulative Rs 8.17 per litre increase through four revisions by the Central Government. Beyond fuel expenses, operators have also experienced escalating costs for essential vehicle components such as spare parts, tyres, and tyre retreading. Further contributing to the burden are rising toll charges, increased employee salaries, various government taxes, and higher insurance premiums.

In response to these mounting expenditures, the Karnataka State Federation of Private Bus Owners’ Associations collectively decided to implement a statewide revision of ticket fares. This decision aligns with Government Notification No. TD 81 TDM 2020, which permits operators to levy a cess of up to 25 paise per kilometre per passenger. Utilizing this provision, the new fares reflect an increase of 5% to 8% over the existing rates. The revised pricing structure will be uniformly implemented across all districts of Karnataka commencing June 9.

Specifically, within the undivided Dakshina Kannada region, bus fares have seen an average increase of 5%. Notable revisions include the Udupi – Mangaluru route, where fares will now be Rs 100, up from Rs 95. The Udupi – Kundapur route will see fares increase from Rs 60 to Rs 63, and the Udupi – Karkala route from Rs 58 to Rs 60. The Kundapur – Mangaluru route, previously priced at Rs 145, will now cost Rs 153. The Udupi – Manipal City Bus fare will be Rs 15. Furthermore, the minimum fare across all routes has been adjusted upwards from Rs 12 to Rs 13.

Also present at the press conference were Bus Owners’ Association leaders Rajavarma Ballal and Sadananda Chatra.