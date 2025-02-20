Private trip, haven’t discussed state politics, says K’taka Minister on Delhi trip

Bengaluru: Downplaying his Delhi visit, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara claimed on Thursday that his trip was a private affair, and he did not discuss anything related to state politics. Sources, however, said his visit was part of an agenda to replace Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar as the state president of the Congress party.

According to sources, prominent leaders from marginal communities have united against D.K. Shivakumar, who has allegedly attempted to prevent their meetings.

Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and K.N. Rajanna had visited Delhi separately and openly urged the party high command to replace Shivakumar as the state chief. Parameshwara’s visit is reportedly a continuation of efforts to install the party’s new state president, sources added.

Ministers Satish Jarkiholi, K.N. Rajanna, and G. Parameshwara, all prominent Dalit leaders, are said to have rallied behind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and turned against D.K. Shivakumar, especially after the High Court dismissed the petition seeking a CBI probe against him. Dy CM Shivakumar is eyeing the CM’s post.

However, speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Parameshwara stated, “Firstly, my Delhi visit was for personal reasons and had no political agenda. I did not attend the inauguration of the new AICC building; I only wanted to pay a visit to the new office. Apart from that, I had no plans to meet senior leaders.”

“Thanks to the media for analyzing my visit in their own way. I appreciate it. But there has been no political development. I have not discussed anything related to state politics. There is nothing to hide. In my view, politics is all about engaging with the community and the media. If I had such an agenda, I wouldn’t hesitate to share it with you. I have never spoken about changing the Chief Minister or replacing D.K. Shivakumar as the state party president. This is for your knowledge,” Parameshwara clarified.

When asked whether he had discussed organising the convention for oppressed communities, he replied, “I have not discussed anything about the convention of exploited classes, nor have I discussed politics. My visit was a courtesy call, and I only spoke with the National General Secretary (Organisation) who was available at the office. If I had a political agenda, I would have met the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, senior leader Sonia Gandhi, and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. I want to make this clear.”

“There was not even an informal discussion about state politics. While not everything we discuss can be shared publicly, in this case, there was no political discussion at all. There is no need to do anything secretly,” he added.

“I will not answer political questions, nor will I speak on them,” he stated when further quizzed by media.

Questioned about the delay in implementing cash incentive guarantees, Parameshwara admitted, “The guarantees are being delivered. I agree there have been delays, but in the future, the process will be systematized. We have implemented the guarantees.”

“Please do not ask political questions. The media needs to change its approach and ask straightforward questions,” he reiterated while responding to a question.

Regarding the BJP’s objection to the clean chit given to CM Siddaramaiah, Parameshwara stated, “The High Court has ruled that there is no need for a CBI probe into the MUDA case. The court has clarified that it is against the law for two agencies to investigate the same matter. Furthermore, if the Lokayukta has given a clean chit, and the BJP is questioning the investigation itself, they must understand that the report is based on evidence. If there was no evidence, how could the Lokayukta have reached a conclusion?”

“The BJP wants everything to go according to its wishes. I don’t understand what kind of politics this is. If they want a CBI probe, they should approach the court and make a plea. The Lokayukta is an independent body, and the government does not interfere in its decisions,” Parameshwara asserted.



