Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals her ‘favourite getaway’

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in Mumbai, and is enjoying every bit of it. The actress took to her Instagram on Thursday, and shared a Reel in which she can be seen standing next to the Gateway of India.

The video was captured at a balcony of her suite in Taj Mahal hotel in the Colaba area of Mumbai, and shows her effortlessly pulling off a formal outfit. The actress wore a sky blue coloured blazer which she paired with a matching skirt.

The actress wrote in the caption, “My favourite getaway… #Gateway”.

Priyanka in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actress was clicked by the paparazzi stationed at the T2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. She was seen wearing white cargo, white t-shirt and a grey baseball cap.

A source had earlier told IANS that the actress is in Mumbai for a brand engagement. It was also learnt that the actress will not be attending the MAMI Film Festival despite being the chairperson for the festival in the city this month.

Earlier, the actress had shared a leaf from her routine as she took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures as she juggled her professional and personal duties. The pictures showed her busy with the shoot of ‘Citadel’, her daughter visiting her on the sets of the show, the actress taking a walk with her daughter and engaging in playtime.

Detailing her routine lately, she wrote in the caption, “Lately 1 & 2: Nadia is a little different this season #citadel 3: On the tube. 4: Early wrap takes us to the park 5: When she comes to see mama at work 6: And then we go to the park again. 7: Walks, songs and chats 8: Visiting friends @natasha.poonawalla 9: She turned 80! Happy birthday Fran. @mamadjonas 10: When the sun wakes you up in bed 11: Traffic selfie 12,13,14: When the glam is so good @harryjoshhair @yumi_mori 15: Back on a plane. As usual, racing home”.