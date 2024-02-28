Pro-Pak slogan row: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje demands NIA probe

Udupi: Union Minister for State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje has demanded an NIA probe into the allegations of raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Karnataka legislature premises. She said on Wednesday, February 28 that she will write a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, the Union Minister said, “How can police allow those with the mindset of shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans to be let inside the premises? Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain must be subjected to investigation. There is a possibility of a big controversy behind this.

“The Congress is talking about dividing the country. The power is not permanent to any government. There is a systematic effort to create confusion in the country. The truth will come out if the NIA probes the incident.

“The police should find out the forces behind this development. “I have requested the police chief of Karnataka to arrest the accused,” she stated.



