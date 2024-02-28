Scintilla 2024 – National Conference on Sustainable well-being: A Catalyst towards Collective Living

Mangaluru: The department of MSc counselling in association with IQAC, School of Social Work (Autonomous) Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru is organizing Scintilla 2024 – National Conference on ‘Sustainable well-being: A catalyst towards collective living’ on 1st & 2nd March 2024. The conference aims to bring together Students, professionals and academicians from all fields of study to discuss and share insights on sustainable wellbeing and how to live in cohesiveness with the world around and within.

The Inaugural Session will be held on 1st March 2024 at 10:00 AM and will be inaugurated by Dr Rameela Shekhar, Mental Health Professional & Trainer at Manashanthi Counselling, Research & Training Centre, Mangaluru, and Dr Jenis Mary, Vice Principal, will preside over the session.

A cultural programme will also be held at 3:30 PM on 1st March and a Paper presentation on 2nd March, 2024.

The Valedictory Session is scheduled for 3:00 PM on 2nd March 2024, with Dr Premanand V, Associate Professor in Psychology, St Agnes College, Mangaluru as the Chief Guest., and Prof. Eveleen Bennis, Secretary, Institute of Social Service, Head, PG department of Social Work, will preside over the session.

Eminent resource persons for the summit include Dr Mustafa Basthikodi, Professor/ Head, Department of Computer science and Engineering, Sahyadri College of Engineering and management, Mangaluru, Dr T Vasudha- Head Wellness and CSR, Brandix India Apparel City, Vizag, Dr Rameela Shekhar, Mental Health Professional & Trainer at Manashanthi Counselling, Research & Training Centre, Mangaluru., Prof Teddy Andrews, Associate Professor and Co-rodinator, MSW Programme, Prasanna School of Public Health, Manipal Academy of Higher education.

Topics to be discussed include:

• Out of shadows; creating Sustainable mental he practices for all.

• Age of machines- Digitalisations and innovations for sustainability.

• Harmonious co-existence- inspired by Brandix India.

• Building Resilient community- from surviving to thriving.

More than 150 delegates from several institutions across the country are expected to participate.