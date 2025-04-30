Probe on in mob lynching of Kerala man over alleged pro-Pak slogan: K’taka HM

Bengaluru: An incident of lynching by a mob has come to light in the communally-sensitive Mangaluru district of Karnataka. Police sources stated that the victim was beaten to death by a mob of more than 30 people for allegedly shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’ Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Wednesday that the matter is under investigation

According to sources, the victim has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf, aged between 35 and 40 years who hailed from Ullapalli village near Manandawadi in the neighbouring state of Kerala. Police have confirmed that his relatives have arrived in Mangaluru to claim the body.

Karnataka Police have arrested 20 people in connection with the case and have identified more than 30 individuals involved in the crime.

The police have invoked Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, framed specifically for mob lynching, for the first time. This Section prescribes either the death penalty or life imprisonment.

The main accused has been identified as Sachin, an auto driver. Others arrested include Devadas, Saideep, Manjunath, among others. The husband of a former corporator is also being questioned by the police.

Responding to the development, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Wednesday, “In Mangaluru, a person aged between 35 and 40 years was lynched. While interrogating those involved, they told the police that the man had raised the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’ The matter is under further investigation.”

“Nearly 20 individuals have been arrested so far. The police are also looking into their antecedents and backgrounds. We are taking the development seriously. Further investigation is ongoing as many others who were present to play cricket are also being questioned to gather more information,” HM Parameshwara added.

“The investigation is being taken very seriously. I want to clarify that I have not stated that the victim raised the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’ It is merely the claim made by those involved in the lynching, according to the police,” he underlined.

“The victim is said to be from Kerala. We are in the process of obtaining his identity card and other proof to establish his full identity. As of now, there is no evidence or witness to confirm that the victim raised pro-Pakistan slogans. It is a claim made by the accused and requires thorough investigation,” HM Parameshwara stated.

“The investigation will also determine if there was any failure on the part of the police. We are examining all aspects of the incident. I appeal to the public and all communities to note that we are treating this case with utmost seriousness, just as with every other case. Sometimes, the aggrieved party may feel that the investigation is not progressing swiftly, but I assure you we are fully committed,” he maintained.

Police stated that on Sunday evening, under the Vamanjur police station limits, a dead body was recovered. Injury marks were found on the body, and initially, the case was registered as a suspicious death.

Further investigation revealed that the incident had taken place during a cricket tournament when the victim was attacked by a mob over alleged objectionable statements. After the post-mortem examination, it was confirmed that the man had been brutally assaulted to death, and the case was then converted to a murder investigation.

Preliminary investigation showed that during the tournament, the victim got into a quarrel with the main accused, Sachin. During the altercation, the victim allegedly shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad,’ after which Sachin and his associates attacked him with a stick. When the victim tried to flee, the group chased him down and assaulted him again. About 30 people were involved in the attack, according to the preliminary findings.



